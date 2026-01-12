Makhana for breakfast? These dishes are a must-try

Makhana, or fox nuts, is a versatile ingredient that has become a staple in street breakfast bowls across India. Famous for their lightness and health benefits, makhanas are now being used in innovative ways to create delicious and filling breakfast options. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of makhana and its growing popularity among food lovers. Here are five must-try makhana street breakfast bowls that showcase this unique ingredient.

Dish 1 Spicy makhana chaat Spicy makhana chaat is a tangy and spicy treat that combines roasted makhanas with chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. This dish is topped with tangy tamarind chutney and fresh coriander leaves for an extra burst of flavor. The crunchiness of makhanas with the zestiness of chutney makes it an irresistible option for those who love bold flavors in their morning meal.

Dish 2 Sweetened makhana bowl For those with a sweet tooth, the sweetened makhana bowl is a perfect choice. Roasted makhanas are tossed with jaggery syrup and garnished with grated coconut and nuts like almonds or cashews. This dish provides natural sweetness without any refined sugar, making it an ideal option for health-conscious individuals looking for a sweet start to their day.

Dish 3 Savory makhana upma Savory makhana upma is a twist on the classic South Indian breakfast dish. Here, roasted makhanas replace semolina as the base ingredient. Cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, peas, and carrots, this dish is not just nutritious but also filling. The lightness of makhanas makes it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy traditional flavors with a twist.

Dish 4 Creamy makhana porridge Creamy makhana porridge is perfect for those who prefer a smooth texture in their breakfast bowl. Blended roasted makhanas into a fine powder, this dish is cooked with milk or plant-based alternatives like almond milk. Sweetened with honey or maple syrup, and topped with fresh fruits like bananas or berries, this porridge is both nutritious and delicious.