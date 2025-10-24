You must explore these national parks in Malaysia

Malaysia is home to several national parks, but most of them are still unexplored by tourists. These hidden gems offer a unique opportunity to experience the country's rich biodiversity and natural beauty without the crowds. From lush rainforests to pristine beaches, these parks promise an adventure for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike. Here are some of Malaysia's lesser-known national parks that deserve a spot on your travel itinerary.

#1 Explore Endau-Rompin National Park Endau-Rompin National Park is a sprawling green cover that stretches across Johor and Pahang. Famous for its ancient rainforests and diverse wildlife, the park is home to endangered species such as the Malayan tiger and Sumatran rhinoceros. With its numerous trekking trails and waterfalls, it makes for an ideal spot for hikers and nature lovers. The park's remoteness guarantees solitude amidst nature's grandeur.

#2 Discover Taman Negara Borneo Taman Negara Borneo is a lesser-known part of the larger Taman Negara in Peninsular Malaysia. Located in Sabah, this park features some of the oldest rainforests on the planet. Visitors can explore canopy walkways, observe unique flora and fauna, and even take guided night walks to witness nocturnal wildlife activity. The park's pristine environment makes it a perfect destination for eco-tourism enthusiasts.

#3 Visit Lambir Hills National Park Lambir Hills National Park is a small but biodiverse park located close to Miri in Sarawak. It is famous for its rich variety of plant species, including over 1,000 different kinds of trees. The park has several hiking trails that lead to stunning waterfalls, making it an ideal spot for day trips from Miri. Its compact size makes it easy to explore while still offering plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting.