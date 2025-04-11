Mango skins in smoothie? Here's why it's a smart move
What's the story
We often discard mango skins, but they can be a goldmine for smoothies.
Loaded with nutrients, these skins provide some potential health benefits that many might not pay attention to.
Adding mango skins to your smoothie can amp up the nutritional value of it without changing the taste too much.
Here's how mango skin smoothies can benefit you and your health.
Nutrients
Nutrient-rich composition
Mango skins are also loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, which are critical to keep our skin healthy and strengthen our immunity.
They are also rich in antioxidants that help combat free radicals in the body.
By adding mango skins to your smoothie, you can up your intake of these important nutrients without any additional effort.
Fiber
Fiber content boost
Adding mango skins to your smoothie can give a major boost to its dietary fiber content.
This type of fiber is important for healthy digestion as it allows for smooth bowel movements and prevents constipation.
In addition, a fiber-rich diet is key to maintaining a healthy weight as it makes you feel full after a meal, resulting in lesser food consumption.
Anti-inflammatory
Potential anti-inflammatory properties
Mango skins are rich in compounds that are said to have potential anti-inflammatory properties.
These natural compounds can contribute a great deal in reducing inflammation in the body.
Regular intake, as part of a balanced diet, may assist in easing symptoms associated with several inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis.
This makes the mango skins a great addition to smoothies for those wanting to combat inflammation through diet.
Cost-effective
Cost-effective nutrition enhancement
Using mango skins is also an economical way to increase the nutritional value of your smoothies without spending a dime.
Rather than throwing them away, using every part of the fruit ensures that you get the most out of it while wasting as little as possible.
This not only benefits your health but also mindful consumption practices.