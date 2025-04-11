What's the story

Incorporating vegetarian superfoods into your diet can greatly boost your immune system without any cooking.

These nutrient-dense foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that work towards strengthening the body's resistance to diseases.

Eating these superfoods raw retains their nutrition and you can benefit from them even better.

Here are some vegetarian superfoods that don't require cooking and can be easily included in your daily routine.