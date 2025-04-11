What's the story

The world's third highest mountain- Kanchenjunga- offers an array of trekking trails, which promises unforgettable adventures.

Located in the Himalayas, these trails provide picturesque views and an opportunity to explore diverse terrains.

From lush forests to snow-capped mountains, each trail offers trekkers unique challenges and rewards.

Be it an experienced hiker or a beginner seeking adventure, Kanchenjunga's trails has something for everyone.