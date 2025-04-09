What's the story

Paris, the city of art, history, and culture, offers more than just the illustrious landmarks.

For those keen on exploring the other side of the touristy coin, walking through its distinctive neighborhoods can be a rewarding experience.

These walks give a sneak peek into the city's versatility and beauty. From secluded lanes to lively markets, each walk uncovers another side of Paris that will enchant inquisitive travelers.