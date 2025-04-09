Beyond the Eiffel: Discover Paris through 5 scenic walks
Paris, the city of art, history, and culture, offers more than just the illustrious landmarks.
For those keen on exploring the other side of the touristy coin, walking through its distinctive neighborhoods can be a rewarding experience.
These walks give a sneak peek into the city's versatility and beauty. From secluded lanes to lively markets, each walk uncovers another side of Paris that will enchant inquisitive travelers.
Artistic walk
Discovering Montmartre's artistic legacy
Montmartre is another neighborhood synonymous with art and creativity. This was once a home to the likes of Picasso and Van Gogh.
Walking through its cobblestone streets gives you a glimpse of where these artists found their inspiration.
The area is littered with small galleries and street artists showcasing their work. A visit to the Place du Tertre lets you witness live painting sessions by local artists.
Historic walk
Strolling through Le Marais' historic streets
Le Marais, one of the oldest districts in Paris, marries medieval architecture with modern boutiques.
Its narrow streets unveil Renaissance-period buildings, preserved to perfection.
Famous for its lively atmosphere, the area is home to a number of cafes and shops.
A walk through Le Marais gives a glimpse of Paris's historical importance and modern-day life, making it a unique experience for travelers.
Scenic walk
Exploring Canal Saint-Martin's scenic pathways
Canal Saint-Martin is a peaceful escape from the city's hustle bustle.
This beautiful canal lined with trees and iron footbridges makes an ideal setting for a leisurely walk.
The neighborhood surrounding the canal has become a favorite among locals for picnics or just lounging around the water's edge.
Strolling through this canal gives an opportunity to bask in the beauty of nature in urban surroundings.
Intellectual walk
Uncovering Latin Quarter's intellectual heritage
The Latin Quarter has been linked with intellect since medieval times owing to its closeness to universities such as Sorbonne University.
Strolling through this district takes you past historic schools as well as delightful bookshops such as Shakespeare & Company.
The vivacious vibes, coupled with rich academic history, makes it an interesting spot for exploration.
Multicultural walk
Meandering through Belleville's multicultural vibe
What makes Belleville stand apart is its multicultural diversity.
It reflects in everything, from cuisine offerings at local eateries to vibrant street art adorning the walls across the neighborhood.
As you wander through Belleville, you'll come across different cultural influences blending seamlessly together, forming a unique ambiance unlike any other part of the city.