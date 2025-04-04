What's the story

While Japan is famous for its vibrant cities such as Tokyo, the countryside has a different kind of charm.

Away from the urban frenzy, the quaint towns give a peek into an old-world Japan.

These towns are steeped in culture, history, and natural beauty. Visiting them can be a refreshing experience away from the city.

From picturesque landscapes to historical monuments, these gems are worth exploring for anyone who loves Japan.