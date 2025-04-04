Japan's best-kept secrets: Charming towns you need to see
What's the story
While Japan is famous for its vibrant cities such as Tokyo, the countryside has a different kind of charm.
Away from the urban frenzy, the quaint towns give a peek into an old-world Japan.
These towns are steeped in culture, history, and natural beauty. Visiting them can be a refreshing experience away from the city.
From picturesque landscapes to historical monuments, these gems are worth exploring for anyone who loves Japan.
Takayama
Explore Takayama's historic streets
Takayama is famous for its preserved Edo-period streets and wooden houses. The town takes you back in time with its traditional architecture and local crafts.
You can walk around the Sanmachi Suji district, which is dotted with shops selling handmade goods and local delicacies.
The town also hosts seasonal festivals that bring regional culture and traditions to the fore.
Shirakawa-go
Experience Shirakawa-go's unique architecture
Shirakawa-go is renowned for its iconic gassho-zukuri farmhouses, which feature steep thatched roofs to endure heavy snowfall.
This UNESCO World Heritage site offers a glimpse of rural Japanese life from centuries ago.
Tour these historic homes and delve into the life of those who lived there. The landscape surrounding the place makes it even more picturesque.
Nikko
Visit Nikko's cultural treasures
Nikko is also home to many important cultural sites, including the ornate Toshogu Shrine dedicated to Tokugawa Ieyasu.
The place combines natural beauty with historical significance, giving you scenic views of waterfalls and mountains along with ancient temples and shrines.
Nikko National Park gives you a chance to hike and enjoy nature while exploring this culturally rich region.
Kanazawa
Discover Kanazawa's artistry
Kanazawa has an active arts scene with sights such as Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan's prettiest gardens, and the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art.
The city has also retained samurai districts where one can witness traditional tea houses and artisan workshops creating gold leaf crafts—a Kanazawa specialty.