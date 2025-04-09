Spinach v/s kale: Which is healthier for your bones?
What's the story
Spinach and kale are two leafy greens that are often pitted against each other for their nutritional benefits, especially regarding bone health.
Both are packed with vitamins and minerals that promote strong bones, but they are not the same.
Knowing their differences can help you make informed dietary choices.
Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of spinach and kale, particularly their contributions to bone health without concluding or recommending anything.
Calcium levels
Calcium content comparison
Calcium is the key to having strong bones.
Spinach has about 99 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams, while kale provides around 150 milligrams for the same amount.
However, spinach also has oxalates that can block calcium absorption. Kale has lesser oxalate content, making its calcium more bio-available.
Vitamin K levels
Vitamin K benefits
Vitamin K is essential for bone metabolism as it helps regulate calcium in the body.
Kale has the highest vitamin K content, with over 500% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams.
Spinach is also rich but doesn't beat the amazing vitamin K content of kale.
Magnesium content
Magnesium's role in bone health
Magnesium has a critical role in our bone health, affecting density and strength both.
Spinach comes slightly ahead of kale in magnesium, containing roughly 79 milligrams per 100 grams, against kale's 47.
However, this comparison reiterates the need for diverse diet to have strong bones, as both the greens help you in their own way.
Iron levels
Iron contribution to bone health
Iron is essential for the formation of collagen, a component of the bone matrix.
Spinach has more iron than Kale, with roughly 2.7 milligrams per 100 grams compared to kale's approximate one milligram.
Despite this edge, do note that iron from plants is absorbed less easily by our body than that from animals.