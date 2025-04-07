Guava v/s kiwi: Which has more vitamin C?
What's the story
Guava and kiwi are two fruits commonly praised for their high vitamin C content.
The nutrient is crucial for a healthy immune system, iron absorption, and healthy skin.
However, while both fruits provide a good amount of vitamin C, they vary in other nutritional aspects and benefits.
Here, we look at the vitamin C content in guava and kiwi, along with other nutritional facts to help you know them better.
Nutrient levels
Vitamin C content comparison
Guava is famous for its ridiculously high Vitamin C content. Just one guava can give you more than 200% of the daily recommended intake of this essential nutrient.
Kiwi, on the other hand, also packs a good punch of Vitamin C, with one medium-sized fruit giving approximately 80% of daily requirement.
Both fruits are great sources but differ a lot in concentration levels.
More than just vitamin C
Additional nutrients in guava
Apart from being rich in vitamin C, guavas are also loaded with dietary fiber and antioxidants like lycopene.
These nutrients aid digestive health and may lower the risk of chronic diseases by fighting oxidative stress.
The potassium content further promotes heart health by keeping normal blood pressure levels in check.
Beyond vitamin content
Kiwi's unique benefits
Kiwi isn't just known for its vitamin C; it also has high amounts of vitamins K and E.
Both these vitamins are important for bone health and shielding cells from free radical damage.
Kiwis also have actinidin, an enzyme that helps with digestion by breaking down proteins in a better manner.
Making informed choices
Choosing between guava and kiwi
When comparing guava and kiwi on the basis of nutrition, go with what you need.
If you want more fiber or antioxidant properties like lycopene, go for guavas.
But, if you want to up your vitamin K or E intake with vitamin C benefits, then kiwis would be a better option.