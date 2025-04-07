Pumpkin seeds v/s sunflower seeds: Which has more fiber?
What's the story
If you're looking for a healthy snack, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are two commonly used options.
Both types of seeds provide a range of health benefits, however, they differ significantly when it comes to fiber content.
Fiber is a key nutrient for digestive health and can help with weight management.
Here, we look at fiber content in pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds: A fiber-rich option
Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber, making them a great option for anyone looking to boost their fiber intake.
A 100-gram serving of pumpkin seeds contains roughly six grams of dietary fiber.
The amount would make a significant contribution toward the daily recommended fiber intake, which is roughly 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.
Pumpkin seeds can promote regular bowel movements and gut health.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: A moderate fiber source
Sunflower seeds also offer a good amount of dietary fiber but lag a bit behind pumpkin seeds.
A 100-gram serving of sunflower seeds contains about three grams of dietary fiber. Although this is lesser than what pumpkin seeds offer, it still adds positively to your daily fiber needs.
You can toss sunflower seeds in salads or yogurt to make them tasty and nutritious.
Nutritional comparison
Comparing nutritional profiles beyond fiber
Apart from fiber content, pumpkin and sunflower seeds also provide other nutritional benefits that you should know about.
Pumpkin seeds are packed with magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats that promote heart health and the immune system.
Meanwhile, sunflower seeds deliver vitamin E and selenium, two essential antioxidants that protect cells from damage.
Knowing these additional nutrients can help you make informed choices according to your health goals.
Dietary tips
Tips for incorporating seeds into your diet
Incorporating either type of seed into your diet is easy with a few useful tips.
You can sprinkle them over salads or oatmeal or blend them into smoothies for extra texture and nutrition without significantly changing the taste.
Roasting the seeds lightly makes them taste better without compromising on their nutritional value.
However, try to avoid adding too much salt/oil while preparing to keep them as healthy as possible.