What's the story

Exploring waterfall-fed pools is a refreshing way to escape into nature's serene beauty.

These natural wonders can be trekked to via eco-friendly methods, ensuring minimal impact on the environment.

Adopting sustainable practices will allow trekkers to enjoy these pristine locations, while preserving them for future generations to come.

Here's how you can go on such treks responsibly, and why it's important to maintain ecological balance on your adventures.