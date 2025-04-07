Try these 5 yoga twists to improve your posture
What's the story
Improving posture is essential for overall health and well-being.
Daily yoga twists can be an effective way to enhance posture by increasing flexibility, strengthening core muscles, and promoting spinal alignment.
These simple yet powerful movements can be incorporated into your daily routine without the need for special equipment or an extensive time commitment.
Here are five ways you can use yoga twists to improve your posture and enjoy the benefits of a healthier spine.
Drive 1
Seated spinal twist
The seated spinal twist is a basic pose that aids in stretching the back muscles and aligning the spine.
Just sit on the floor with legs extended, bend one knee, and place the foot outside the other thigh.
Twist your torso towards the bent knee while keeping your back straight.
This pose increases flexibility in the spine and shoulders, promoting a better posture over time.
Drive 2
Supine spinal twist
The supine spinal twist is done lying down, which makes it a good option for beginners.
Lie on your back with arms extended outwards, bring one knee across your body towards the opposite side, while keeping shoulders flat on the ground.
This gentle twist helps release tension in lower back muscles and encourages proper spinal alignment.
Drive 3
Revolved triangle pose
The revolved triangle pose is a standing twist that strengthens legs while improving balance and coordination.
Stand with feet apart, extend arms parallel to the ground, then rotate torso towards one leg while reaching the opposite hand down to touch the ankle or floor beside the foot.
This pose stretches hamstrings and opens up the chest area, which aids in maintaining an upright posture.
Drive 4
Half lord of the fishes pose
Half lord of the fishes pose offers a deep twist that enhances your spinal mobility and detoxifies your internal organs.
It also comes handy for people who sit at desks or drive long distances, addressing poor postural habits proactively.
Always consult a healthcare provider for health concerns.