Cycling in Bhutan: Explore the Himalayas on two wheels
What's the story
Cycling in Bhutan is one of the best ways to explore its beautiful landscapes and culture.
Trails winding through the Himalayas offer stunning views and terrains for every kind of cyclist.
Paths weave through valleys and villages, giving a deep dive into Bhutan's peaceful kingdom.
Under the Himalayan sky, it's an unforgettable adventure for seasoned cyclists and even beginners.
Paro Valley
Exploring Paro Valley by bike
One of the most scenic places in Bhutan, Paro Valley, is also a hot favorite among cyclists.
The valley boasts of a number of historical sites and is relatively easy to navigate for all levels of riders.
You can either visit the iconic site perched on a cliffside or ride on the banks of the Paro Chhu River.
The valley's scenic beauty and cultural sites make cycling there a delightful experience.
Dochula Pass
Conquering Dochula Pass
For those looking for an adventurous ride at a higher altitude, Dochula Pass offers a more challenging route.
At a height of over 3,000 meters above sea level, this pass offers panoramic views of snow-capped peaks on clear days.
The steep climb to Dochula is worth it with 108 chortens marking the summit as a significant place.
Cyclists must be ready for changing weather and be acclimatized before trying this route.
Bumthang Trails
Navigating Bumthang's scenic trails
Known for its stunning beauty and rich culture, Bumthang district is a cyclist's paradise.
There are a number of trails in the region that go through forests, pastures, and traditional villages.
Cyclists can explore ancient temples like Jambay Lhakhang or get a taste of local festivals if you are there during festive seasons.
Bumthang's varied landscapes promise leisurely rides, and tougher ones, as per your taste.
Cycling tips
Essential tips for cycling in Bhutan
Before you hit the road to Bhutan cycling, be prepared.
Opt for sturdy bikes with good suspension for mountainous terrain.
Start acclimatizing early, especially for high-altitude rides like Dochula Pass, to avoid altitude sickness.
This becomes important above 2,500 meters in the Thimphu-Punakha corridor where popular biking trails are located.