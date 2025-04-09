What's the story

Chai, India's favorite beverage, isn't just a drink, it's an experience that differs across the country's varied cities.

Each city gives its own spin to this traditional tea, making it a must-try for every visitor.

From the busy streets to quiet corners, everywhere you go, you'll find chai, and every cup has its own tale to tell.

Here are five cities where you can relish some of the best chai experiences in India.