Chai lovers: Don't miss these 5 cities
What's the story
Chai, India's favorite beverage, isn't just a drink, it's an experience that differs across the country's varied cities.
Each city gives its own spin to this traditional tea, making it a must-try for every visitor.
From the busy streets to quiet corners, everywhere you go, you'll find chai, and every cup has its own tale to tell.
Here are five cities where you can relish some of the best chai experiences in India.
Mumbai
Mumbai's cutting chai culture
Mumbai's cutting chai is iconic and an inseparable part of the city's culture.
Served in petite glasses at roadside stalls, this strong and sweet tea is just what you need to cool off on a busy day.
The word cutting means half a glass of tea, which enables people to enjoy multiple cups during the day without going overboard.
It's usually paired with local snacks and enjoyed in the middle of animated conversations.
Kolkata
Kolkata's adda with chai
In Kolkata, chai is synonymous with adda- informal get-togethers where friends sit for hours and talk over cups of tea.
The city's many tea stalls make for popular places for these hangouts.
The chai here is usually served with milk and sugar, and occasionally, spiced with cardamom or ginger.
Having chai during an adda session gives a taste of Kolkata's vivacious culture.
Delhi
Delhi's spiced masala chai
Delhi serves a killer masala chai experience, one that speaks volumes of its rich culinary culture.
This particular version of chai is made with spices like cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and cardamom boiled along with black tea leaves and milk.
Available at street-side vendors as well as high-end cafes, masala chai makes you feel warm during Delhi's cold winters. It makes an aromatic treat any day.
Jaipur
Jaipur's traditional kulhad chai
Jaipur offers a more traditional approach to chai by serving it in kulhads—earthen clay cups that lend the drink an earthy aroma while being eco-friendly as well.
Not only does this make your hot brew taste all the more delicious, but you also feel culturally authentic when sipping on it amidst Rajasthan's royal charm, at local markets or heritage spots around the town.
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad's unique ginger tea twist
Ahmedabad gives classic Indian teas a unique twist with its ginger-infused variants, highly appreciated across the Gujarat state capital cityscape.
Locally known as adrak wali cha (ginger-infused), this spicy brew invigorates the senses, especially during the monsoon season.
At that time, temperatures drop slightly, making a warm cup even more inviting than usual across the country.