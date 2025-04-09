Grow black garlic at home, we tell you how
Popular for its sweet, tangy flavor and health benefits, black garlic is a unique ingredient.
It is prepared by fermenting regular garlic bulbs in conditions of controlled heat and humidity.
Growing black garlic at home can be a rewarding process. That way, you can enjoy this delicacy without relying on commercial products.
Here are practical insights into how you can grow black garlic at home.
Choosing bulbs
Selecting the right garlic bulbs
Start with fresh, high-quality garlic bulbs.
If possible, choose organic varieties, as they are less likely to have been treated with chemicals that could affect fermentation.
Make sure the bulbs are firm and free from any signs of mold or damage.
The size of the bulb can also affect the final product; larger bulbs tend to yield more cloves.
Fermentation setup
Setting up fermentation conditions
To ferment garlic into black garlic, keep a stable temperature of 60 degrees Celsius to 77 degrees Celsius with humidity levels of 70% to 80%.
A rice cooker or slow cooker can be used for this, as they provide stable heat for longer durations.
Just put the bulbs inside without peeling them and making sure they don't touch each other.
Time management
Monitoring time and temperature
The fermentation process usually takes two to three weeks.
Keep checking on your setup regularly to ensure it stays at consistent temperature and humidity levels during this time.
Don't open the lid frequently as it might disturb these conditions.
Be patient; rushing might leave your fermentation incomplete.
Storage tips
Storing your black garlic properly
Once fermentation is complete, let your black garlic cool before storing it in an airtight container at room temperature or in a refrigerator for longer shelf life.
Proper storage helps retain its flavor profile and nutritional benefits over time while preventing spoilage due to moisture exposure or contamination from other foods.