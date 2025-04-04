Asia's breathtaking rice terraces you need to see
Asia has some of the most spectacular rice terraces in the world.
Offering stunning views and a peek into traditional farming, the rice terraces are not just agricultural marvels but also a popular choice for travelers looking for natural beauty and cultural experiences.
From the lush landscapes of Southeast Asia to the mountainous regions of East Asia, these rice terraces will inspire you to travel.
Banaue
Banaue Rice Terraces: A timeless wonder
The Banaue Rice Terraces in the Philippines are popularly called the "Eighth Wonder of the World."
Carved into the mountains by the indigenous people over 2,000 years ago, these terraces are a testament to ancient engineering skills.
Spreading over an area of 10,360 square kilometers, the terraces are still used for farming.
Visitors can explore nearby villages to learn about local culture and enjoy panoramic views from various vantage points.
Yuanyang
Yuanyang Rice Terraces: A photographer's paradise
Situated in China's Yunnan Province, Yuanyang Rice Terraces are known for their complex designs and vivid colors.
Spread across more than 11,300 hectares, these terraces change colors with every season—rich green during the planting season and golden yellow during harvest.
Sunrise or sunset is the best time to visit when light reflects off water-filled paddies, rendering hypnotic views.
This UNESCO World Heritage site has many trails for trekking enthusiasts.
Jatiluwih
Jatiluwih Rice Terraces: Harmony with nature
The Jatiluwih Rice Terraces in Bali, Indonesia, provide a peaceful getaway amid verdant greenery.
A UNESCO Cultural Landscape for its traditional subak irrigation system from centuries ago, the region is a perfect example of man-nature harmony.
It displays sustainable agriculture techniques that have been inherited over ages since ancient times. These techniques preserve ecological balance within adjacent ecosystems.
Mu Cang Chai
Sapa's Mu Cang Chai: Rugged beauty
Nestled among Vietnam's northern mountains is Mu Cang Chai—a hidden gem that is synonymous with rugged beauty.
It has cascading layers upon layers, forming spectacular staircases against the dramatic backdrop like no place on Earth can.
September-October is when the harvest season peaks here and you would see golden fields stretching endlessly under clear blue skies.
Perfect destination if looking to click unforgettable moments through your lens.