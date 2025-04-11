Watermelon and mint: The ultimate refreshing summer combo
What's the story
Pairing watermelon with mint creates a refreshing combination ideal for the summer.
This duo provides a delightful blend of flavors that can be enjoyed in multiple forms, from simple salads to invigorating drinks.
Watermelon, with its high water content and natural sweetness, complements mint's coolness, making it an ideal choice for sweltering hot days.
Here's how you can enjoy this pairing to the fullest.
Fresh combo
Simple watermelon mint salad
A watermelon mint salad is a breeze to whip up and it needs hardly any ingredients.
Just cube fresh watermelon and toss it with chopped mint leaves. The watermelon sweetness complements the aromatic freshness of mint beautifully.
For added texture, you can add cucumber slices or crumbled feta cheese.
Not only is this salad refreshing, it's also hydrating with the high water content in watermelon and cucumber.
Blended refreshment
Watermelon mint smoothie delight
Another way to enjoy the watermelon and mint combination is to create a smoothie with them.
Blend cubed watermelon with a handful of fresh mint leaves until smooth. Add a splash of coconut milk or yogurt for extra creaminess.
This smoothie acts as a cool beverage that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It hydrates you and packs in essential vitamins like vitamin C.
Hydration boost
Infused watermelon mint drink
Infusing water with watermelon and mint makes for a refreshing twist to plain water.
For this drink, add slices of watermelon and sprigs of mint into a pitcher filled with cold water.
Let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving over ice cubes.
This infused drink not only quenches thirst but also promotes drinking more water throughout the day.
Unique twist
Grilled watermelon mint skewers
For those seeking something different, try grilling skewers made out of chunks of watermelon brushed lightly with olive oil before grilling briefly on each side until grill marks appear.
Then sprinkle chopped fresh mint over them just before serving warm off-the-grill skewers as an appetizer or side dish at barbecues or picnics during summer months.
This is when outdoor cooking is popular among many households across regions worldwide.