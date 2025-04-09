What's the story

Replacing traditional crackers with seed-topped rice cakes can be a healthier, more nutritious option.

Rice cakes, when topped with seeds, provide a crunchy texture and are often less calorie-intensive than regular crackers.

They give you essential nutrients without the loss of taste.

This switch can be advantageous for those looking to maintain a balanced diet while still indulging in their snacks.

Here's why seed-topped rice cakes can be your better option.