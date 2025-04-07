What's the story

Yuzu fruit, an East Asian citrus delight, is becoming increasingly popular for its unusual flavor and health benefits.

The small, yellow fruit looks like a grapefruit and is commonly used in culinary dishes for its fragrant zest.

Apart from the culinary applications, yuzu is rich in nutrients that may benefit overall health.

Here, we uncover the health secrets of yuzu fruit and how it can be a healthy addition to your diet.