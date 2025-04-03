What's the story

Often overshadowed by other tropical fruits, sapodilla or chikoo is loaded with nutritional benefits that hardly anyone knows about.

The sweet, grainy fruit is not just delicious but also provides a range of health benefits.

From boosting immunity to facilitating digestion, sapodilla can be a great addition to your diet.

Let's explore the hidden nutritional benefits of this exotic fruit and why it should feature more in our daily meals.