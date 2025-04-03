Apples for heart and brain health: What science says
Apples are not just a favorite fruit; they're a goldmine of health benefits, especially for the heart and brain.
With their crispiness and sweetness, apples are loaded with essential nutrients that can boost your heart and brain health.
From what scientific studies have to say, here's how including apples in your diet can bring you better heart and brain health.
Heart benefits
Apples and cardiovascular health
Apples also contain soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels. This reduction in cholesterol can reduce the risk of heart disease.
Apples are also rich in antioxidants like flavonoids which help reduce inflammation in blood vessels.
Regular consumption of apples has been linked to a 10% reduction in the risk of stroke.
Brain boosting properties
Cognitive function enhancement
The antioxidants present in apples, such as quercetin, a powerful flavonoid, are instrumental in protecting the brain cells from oxidative stress.
The compound is particularly known for reducing cellular death by preventing oxidation and inflammation in neurons.
Regular apple consumption is associated with improved memory performance, as several studies have emphasized the cognitive benefits of this fruit.
Pressure control
Blood pressure regulation
Potassium is an essential mineral that also naturally occurs in apples.
It regulates blood pressure levels by keeping sodium content in check in the body.
Eating potassium-rich foods, such as apples, can help you keep blood pressure levels in check and lower your chances of suffering from hypertension-related complications.
Healthy weight maintenance
Weight management support
Apples being low-calorie fruits with high water content make an ideal choice for those looking to lose weight.
Its fiber content keeps you full for longer, thus cutting down on calories for the day.
Including apples as part of a balanced diet may help those looking to maintain or achieve a healthy weight without sacrificing nutrition quality.