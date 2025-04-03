Sunshine on your plate: Breakfasts packed with vitamin D
What's the story
Vitamin D is important to keep you energetic and healthy.
Including vitamin D-rich foods in your breakfast can help you kick start the day with zeal.
Here are some breakfast options that naturally increase your vitamin D intake, giving you the strength to face the day.
From fortified cereals to plant-based milk, these are easy, yet effective ways to amp up your mornings.
Cereal boost
Fortified cereals for a quick start
Fortified cereals are an easy way to get your vitamin D fix.
Many brands provide cereals fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D.
Pairing these cereals with plant-based milk can further boost their nutritional value.
Go for whole-grain varieties to ensure you're also getting fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.
Dairy alternatives
Plant-based milk options
Plant-based milks (almond, soy, or oat) are often fortified with vitamin D and calcium.
These alternatives provide a dairy-free option for those who're lactose intolerant or prefer vegan options.
Adding a glass of fortified plant-based milk to your breakfast not only boosts your vitamin D levels but also contributes to overall hydration.
Seed power
Sunflower seeds as toppings
Sunflower seeds make for a healthy addition to any breakfast meal.
They have trace amounts of vitamin D and are rich in healthy fats and proteins.
Sprinkling sunflower seeds over oatmeal or yogurt can not only add texture and flavor but also contribute beneficial nutrients that support energy production all day long.
Fungi fuel
Mushrooms in morning meals
Mushrooms that have been exposed to sunlight naturally produce vitamin D, making them a great addition to breakfasts looking to be more nutrient-dense.
Adding mushrooms to vegetable stir-fries or on top of whole-grain toast not only adds flavor but also an extra hit of this essential nutrient needed to keep you energized.