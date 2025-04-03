Oats with almonds: A power-packed vegan breakfast
What's the story
Oats with almonds make for a nutritious and energizing start to the day, which is why it is a popular vegan breakfast choice.
The combination provides you with all essential nutrients, including fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
While oats keep you full longer, almonds add the satisfying crunch and a little more nutrition.
Together, they make a balanced meal that keeps your energy levels up all morning.
Fiber power
Nutritional benefits of oats
Oats are high in dietary fiber, especially beta-glucan, which keeps cholesterol levels in check.
One serving can offer up to 10% of the recommended daily intake of fiber.
This nutrient is essential for a healthy digestive system and can also help in losing weight by keeping you satiated.
Protein punch
Almonds: A protein boost
Almonds are another great source of plant-based protein, providing some six grams per ounce.
They make an ideal addition to oats for people looking to go the vegetarian way with their protein intake.
Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth, and keeps blood sugar levels in check.
Fat facts
Healthy fats in almonds
Almonds are high in healthy monounsaturated fats, which are known to promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol.
These healthy fats also play a key role in how our brain functions and the health of our cells.
With almonds in the morning, you're not just adding a delicious element to your breakfast but also working towards improving your cardiovascular health.
This makes almonds an amazing addition to a heart-healthy diet.
Creative combinations
Versatile preparation options
The best part is oats with almonds can be made in so many ways!
Whether you like overnight oats soaked with almond milk or warm oatmeal topped with sliced almonds, there are so many options.
You can also add fruits like berries or bananas to make them tasty and give them extra vitamins.
Budget-friendly
Cost-effective breakfast choice
Oats and almonds are cheap ingredients, but provide great value for money considering their nutrition.
A bag of oats usually costs around ₹100 or $1-$2, depending on the brand and quantity bought.
Similarly priced packets of raw almonds offer multiple servings at an economical rate, as opposed to the other breakfast options available today.