5 essential dairy substitutes every kitchen needs
What's the story
Over the last few years, the demand for dairy substitutes has increased tremendously.
Be it lactose-intolerance, veganism, or just a need to experiment with flavors, people are looking for alternatives to regular dairy products.
In this article, we take a look at five indispensable dairy substitutes that can be seamlessly added to any kitchen.
They offer similar textures, flavors without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Nutty alternative
Almond milk: A versatile choice
Almond milk is another favorite among those opt for a plant-based milk alternative.
Prepared with ground almonds and water, it provides a subtle nutty flavor to sweet and savory dishes alike.
It is low-calorie and has no cholesterol or saturated fat.
Almond milk is also fortified with vitamins D and E, making it a healthy option for those skipping dairy.
Tropical twist
Coconut yogurt: Creamy delight
Coconut yogurt gives you the same creamy texture as regular yogurt, but with a unique tropical flavor.
It is made from coconut milk and is packed with healthy fats and probiotics that are good for the gut.
It can be used in smoothies, desserts, or even eaten alone.
Most brands fortify coconut yogurt with calcium and vitamin D to make it more nutritious.
Nut-based cheese
Cashew cheese: Rich flavor
If you miss that rich taste of cheese but want to avoid dairy products, cashew cheese is the best alternative.
This cheese substitute is made by blending soaked cashews with nutritional yeast and spices. It gives a creamy texture ideal for spreads or sauces.
It has healthy fats and proteins but is free from cholesterol.
Protein-packed option
Soy milk: Classic substitute
One of the most popular dairy alternatives has been soy milk, thanks to its high protein content that matches that of cow's milk.
Made from soybeans, it features a light flavor that goes well with a number of foods.
These can be baking or preparing savory dishes such as soups or sauces where you want creaminess without actually using cream.
Grain-based beverage
Oat milk: Smooth texture
However, oat milk is definitely the most popular option, thanks to its silky smooth consistency, which comes eerily close to cow's milk when frothed, making it the perfect addition to coffee drinks, lattes, and cappuccinos alike!
Not to mention oats are rich in beta-glucans, which help lower cholesterol levels, giving you additional health benefits, beyond just being a dairy-free alternative.