What's the story

Strawberries and balsamic vinegar make an unusual flavor combination that amplifies the taste of both constituents.

Popular among culinary circles, the pairing enhances the natural sweetness of strawberries with the tangy depth of the balsamic.

The acidity of balsamic vinegar goes well with juicy, sweet strawberries making it a versatile addition to many dishes.

Here's how you can use this pairing well.