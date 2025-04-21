Color-blocking 101: 5 ways to rock this fashion trend
What's the story
Color-blocking is a fashion technique of pairing two bold, contrasting colors to create striking outfits.
The trend is a great way to express your creativity and make a statement with your outfits.
Once you know the basics of color theory, and try out a few shades, you would have mastered this fun and vibrant style.
Here are five stunning color combinations to try color-blocking with.
Bold contrast
Red and pink pairing
Combining red and pink creates a striking clash that is both bold and beautiful.
Being close on the color wheel, they make a good combination but are distinct enough to stand out.
Go for a red top and pink trousers or vice versa for an outfit that screams confidence and flair.
Vibrant harmony
Blue and orange fusion
Blue and orange are opposite each other on the color wheel, making them complementary colors.
This combination creates a vibrant harmony that is a feast for the eyes.
Think of pairing up an orange skirt with a blue blouse or mixing accessories in these shades for an energetic look.
Fresh combination
Green and yellow blend
Pairing green and yellow channels a freshness that mirrors nature's own vibrant palette, making it an ideal choice for casual outings or daytime events.
Opt for a green dress complemented by yellow shoes or accessories to craft an ensemble that's both uplifting and perfect for the warmer seasons of spring and summer.
This lively combination not only stands out but also brings a touch of nature-inspired vibrancy to any occasion.
Dynamic duo
Purple and yellow mix
Purple and yellow make a dynamic duo that steals the show effortlessly.
These contrasting colors go hand-in-hand, as they are complementary colors on the color wheel.
For an eye-catching look, experiment with purple pants with a yellow top.
Alternatively, use one color as an accent with accessories such as bags or scarves to bring vibrancy to your outfit.
Timeless contrast
Black and white classic twist
Black-and-white color-blocking never gets old, does it?
Not only does it give you infinite ways to dress up, but it also ensures it doesn't look like too much.
This classic contrast is so universally appealing that it makes for a perfect creative canvas for geometric patterns or alternating stripes on different garments.
It effortlessly nails the sophisticated look, making it a favorite for fashionistas around the world.