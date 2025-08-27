Monstera plant care: 5 watering tips

Striking leaves and easy-going nature make Monstera plants a favorite among indoor plant lovers. However, getting the watering part right can be a tricky business. Overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering would have your Monstera wilting. Finding the right balance is key to keeping your Monstera healthy and thriving. Here are some simple but effective watering tips for caring for your Monstera plant.

Tip 1 Check soil moisture regularly Before watering your Monstera, it's important to check the soil's moisture level first. Simply insert your finger gently, about two inches deep into the soil. If the soil at that depth feels dry, that's how you'll know your plant needs watering. The technique is very effective in avoiding overwatering, letting you water only when necessary, and keeping your Monstera healthy.

Tip 2 Use room temperature water When watering your Monstera, stick to room temperature water. You wouldn't want to shock the roots. Cold water can stress the plant out and affect its growth. Let tap water sit out for a few hours before using it on your plant to make sure it's at an appropriate temperature.

Tip 3 Ensure proper drainage Ensuring your Monstera has proper drainage is key to prevent root rot, a common problem for these plants. Select pots with drainage holes and pair them with well-draining soil. This way, excess water flows out freely, preventing the roots from sitting in moisture for too long. Such a setup is important to keep the soil's moisture balance right, promoting a healthy root system without drowning its roots.

Tip 4 Adjust watering frequency seasonally Monstera plants' watering needs also depend on the season, as they require more attention in warmer months, owing to higher evaporation rates and active growth phases. Meanwhile, the cooler months require you to cut back on watering frequency as the plant's growth naturally slows down. This seasonal adjustment is essential for keeping your Monstera healthy and vibrant, giving it just the right amount of water.