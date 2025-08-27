For hikers: Explore these cliffside trails in India

From cliffside to forested trails, India has something for everyone when it comes to hiking. However, the cliffside trails are arguably the most thrilling of all. Not only are they challenging, but they also provide stunning views and unique landscapes. From Western Ghats to Himalayan ranges, each trail is challenging in its own way. Here's a look at some of the most exciting ones.

#1 Trekking in the Western Ghats The Western Ghats is dotted with several mesmerizing cliffside trails that draw trekkers from across the globe. Famous for its biodiversity, this region has trails passing through lush forests and steep cliffs. The Kudremukh trek is especially famous, providing amazing views of rolling hills and valleys. October-February is the best time to visit, as the weather is pleasant.

#2 Exploring Himachal Pradesh's trails Himachal Pradesh also has some of India's most beautiful cliffside hikes. The Triund trek near Dharamshala offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar range and is ideal for both beginners and seasoned trekkers. Another popular trek is Hampta Pass, which takes you across varied terrains such as forests, meadows, and glaciers.

#3 Discovering Uttarakhand's hidden gems Uttarakhand has some amazing cliffside trails for adventure junkies. The Valley of Flowers trek is famous for its beautiful flowers during monsoon but offers treacherous paths on steep cliffs. For those looking for extra thrill, the Roopkund trek takes trekkers to an enigmatic lake with snow-clad peaks surrounding it.