Fold fitted sheets neatly with these simple tips
What's the story
Folding fitted bedsheets can be a tricky task, but with the right techniques, it becomes a breeze. Most of us struggle with the elastic corners and awkward shapes, making it look like a puzzle. However, with a few simple steps, you can fold them neatly and efficiently. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of folding fitted bedsheets without any hassle.
Tip 1
Use the corners method
The corners method is a surefire way to fold fitted sheets.
Start by holding the sheet by two adjacent corners.
Tuck one corner into the opposite one, and repeat for the other pair of corners.
This way, you get a rectangular shape that is easy to fold further.
Tip 2
Fold in thirds for compact storage
Once you have a rectangular shape, fold the sheet in thirds lengthwise.
This way, it becomes more compact and easier to store in your linen closet or drawer.
If you want, you can also fold it in half first before folding it in thirds for an even smaller size.
Tip 3
Smooth out wrinkles as you go
While folding, make sure to smooth out any wrinkles or creases.
This not only makes the sheet look more presentable but also makes it easier to store.
A wrinkle-free sheet takes up less space and keeps your linen organized.
Tip 4
Use a flat surface for best results
For best results, use a flat surface like a bed or table while folding your fitted sheet.
This gives you enough space to maneuver and ensures that all corners are tucked in properly.
A flat surface also helps in smoothing out wrinkles more effectively.