Maximalism decor: How to rock bold patterns with confidence
With maximalist styling taking over, more and more people want their living spaces to be vibrant.
This design philosophy urges you to use daring patterns, rich textures, and a host of colors to make any room come alive.
Unlike minimalist styles that thrive on simplicity, maximalism revels in complexity and diversity.
With different patterns and textures, homeowners can showcase their personality and make unique spaces.
Pattern mixing
Mix patterns for visual interest
Incorporating different patterns can add depth and interest to a room.
Whether it's stripes with florals, or geometric shapes with abstract designs, combining the two can create an engaging visual experience.
The key is to balance them out by using complementary colors or similar tones.
This way, you can let each pattern stand out while maintaining harmony within the space.
Color strategy
Use bold colors strategically
Bold colors are at the heart of maximalist styling, but they need to be used judiciously.
Choosing a dominant color for larger surfaces like walls or rugs lays a base for the other hues in the room.
You can then add accent colors through the furniture, artwork, or accessories.
This way, bold colors will enhance the space instead of overpowering it.
Texture layering
Layer textures for depth
Layering different textures instantly adds dimension and richness to any living area.
Introducing materials like velvet, silk, or wool along with smooth surfaces like glass or metal creates a beautiful contrast and makes for an interesting sight.
Textured elements can be introduced through cushions, throws, curtains, or even wall coverings.
Eclectic decor
Incorporate eclectic decor pieces
Maximalism thrives on the diversity of decor pieces from different styles and eras.
Mixing vintage with modern pieces adds character to your space and tells a story.
Unique finds from flea markets or antique shops can serve as great conversation starters, while also contributing to the overall aesthetic of the room.
Negative space balance
Balance with negative space
In the world of maximalist styling, you can never go wrong with too much of everything, but negative space is key to not making the space look cluttered.
By purposely not decorating certain zones, you can make way for your statement pieces, such as the art or statement furniture, to pop.
This way, they can catch attention without getting lost in details, striking a balance.