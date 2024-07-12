In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan tacos al pastor with a Mexican twist!

Soak textured vegetable protein (TVP) in hot water, marinate it in a mix of adobo sauce, pineapple juice, and spices, then pan-fry until crispy.

Assemble your tacos with warm corn tortillas, the cooked TVP, diced pineapple, chopped red onion, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro for a plant-based feast.

Prepare Mexican vegan tacos al pastor with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:35 pm Jul 12, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Tacos al pastor, a dish deeply rooted in Mexican cuisine, is traditionally celebrated for its marinated pork. This guide presents a vegan version that retains the original recipe's essence without using meat or animal products. This adaptation serves vegetarians and vegans, offering a healthier alternative to the beloved dish. Let's get cooking and explore this plant-based twist together.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For these vegan tacos al pastor, gather one cup textured vegetable protein (TVP), two tablespoons adobo sauce, one tablespoon pineapple juice, one teaspoon minced garlic, half a teaspoon each of ground cumin and paprika, salt to taste, four tablespoons vegetable oil, eight small corn tortillas, one cup diced pineapple, one small finely chopped red onion, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the TVP

Begin by soaking the textured vegetable protein (TVP) in hot water, aiming for about 20 minutes or until it softens. This rehydration step is crucial for the recipe's success. Once the TVP has softened, thoroughly drain any excess water. Proper draining is essential as it prepares the TVP to fully absorb the flavorful marinade that will be added next, ensuring a rich taste.

Step 2

Marinate the TVP

In a mixing bowl, combine the adobo sauce, pineapple juice, minced garlic, ground cumin, paprika, and a dash of salt. Add in the drained textured vegetable protein (TVP) and stir until every piece is thoroughly coated with the marinade. Let it sit for at least one hour in the refrigerator; allowing it to marinate overnight can enhance the flavors even more, making it richer.

Step 3

Cook your filling

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the marinated textured vegetable protein (TVP) to the pan once hot. Cook for about five minutes, or until the edges start to crisp slightly. Stir occasionally to ensure the TVP cooks evenly and doesn't stick to the pan, achieving a desirable texture for your vegan tacos al pastor filling.

Step 4

Assemble your tacos

Warm corn tortillas on a skillet or over an open flame for a charred effect. Add the cooked TVP mixture to each tortilla, then top with diced pineapple and finely chopped red onion. Finish with fresh cilantro for garnish. This recipe offers a plant-based take on traditional Mexican cuisine, perfect for enjoying with family and friends.