Cinnamon + turmeric: Your secret to good digestion

Combining cinnamon and turmeric can help you reap the potential benefits for digestion. These spices, which are usually available in our kitchen, have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Both of them contain compounds that may contribute to digestive health by reducing inflammation and promoting gut health. Here's what you need to know about how these spices work together.

#1 Anti-inflammatory properties Cinnamon and turmeric also work wonders with their anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has curcumin, a compound known to reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. Cinnamon has a similar compound called cinnamaldehyde that helps reduce inflammation. By adding these spices to your meals or beverages, you may feel relief from digestive discomfort caused by inflammation.

#2 Enhancing gut health Both cinnamon and turmeric can make your gut a healthier place to live. Turmeric is said to promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which is important for good digestion and absorption of nutrients. Cinnamon may contribute towards balancing gut flora by slowing the growth of bad bacteria. Combined, they create a healthy ecosystem for good gut health.

#3 Aiding digestion naturally Cinnamon and turmeric can naturally help you digest food if consumed regularly. Cinnamon is believed to stimulate digestive enzymes that break down food more efficiently, while turmeric may boost bile production required for fat digestion. Including these spices in your daily meals could make your digestion better over time instead of depending on synthetic supplements.