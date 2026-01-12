5 tips to keep your mobile payments secure

Mobile payments have become a common way to transact in Africa , providing convenience and efficiency. However, with the rise of digital transactions, the need for security has become more important. Here are five practical tips to keep your mobile payments safe while shopping in Africa. These tips are designed to help you navigate the mobile payment landscape with confidence and security.

Tip 1 Use strong passwords and biometrics Using strong passwords and enabling biometric authentication can add an extra layer of security to your mobile payment apps. Choose unique passwords that aren't easily guessed and use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Biometric features like fingerprint or facial recognition provide convenient yet secure access to your apps, reducing the risk of unauthorized transactions.

Tip 2 Enable two-factor authentication Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds another layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond just your password. This could be a code sent via SMS or an authentication app. By enabling 2FA on your mobile payment accounts, you make it much harder for anyone to gain access even if they have your password.

Tip 3 Regularly update your apps Keeping your mobile payment apps updated is essential for security. App updates often include patches for vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers. Enable automatic updates on your device or check regularly for updates manually to ensure that you are using the latest version of the app with all security enhancements.

Tip 4 Monitor transactions frequently Regularly monitoring your transaction history helps you detect any unauthorized activity early on. Set up alerts for transactions over a certain amount or any transaction made without your knowledge. If you notice anything suspicious, report it immediately to your bank or service provider to mitigate potential losses.