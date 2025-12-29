What are moleskin jackets?

Moleskin jackets and pleated trousers make for a classic combination that strikes the right balance between comfort and style. The soft texture of moleskin goes well with the structured look of pleated trousers, making it a versatile choice for a range of occasions. Be it a casual outing or a semi-formal event, this combination can be styled in different ways to suit your taste. Here are five ways to style moleskin jackets with pleated trousers.

Tip 1 Casual weekend look For a relaxed weekend look, pair a light-colored moleskin jacket with dark pleated trousers. This combination is perfect for brunches or casual meet-ups with friends. Opt for a plain white shirt underneath the jacket to keep it simple and let the textures stand out. Finish off the look with loafers or sneakers for added comfort.

Tip 2 Office ready ensemble To create an office-ready ensemble, choose a tailored moleskin jacket in navy or charcoal, and match it with neutral-toned pleated trousers. This combination strikes the right balance between professionalism and style without compromising on comfort. A crisp button-up shirt underneath the jacket adds to the polished look. Complete this ensemble with classic dress shoes to make sure you look sharp and sophisticated at work.

Tip 3 Smart casual attire For smart casual occasions, go for a patterned moleskin jacket with solid-colored pleated trousers. The patterns can add an element of interest to your outfit while keeping it sophisticated. Pair this look with a neutral-colored top such as beige or cream to tone down the patterns. Shoes like brogues or ankle boots would complement this attire perfectly.

Tip 4 Evening event style An evening event calls for bolder choices; opt for darker shades like deep green or burgundy in your moleskin jacket, paired with black pleated trousers for an elegant touch. A fitted turtleneck can be worn under the jacket instead of traditional shirts for added warmth without losing sophistication. Complete this look with sleek leather shoes that match the overall color scheme.