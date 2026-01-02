For your next Mongolian road trip, try these snacks

Mongolia's vast landscapes and rich culture make it a perfect destination for road trips. Along with stunning views, the country also offers a variety of traditional snacks that can be enjoyed on the go. These snacks are not just delicious but also give an insight into Mongolia's culinary heritage. From savory to sweet, these snacks make for a great companion on long drives across the steppe.

Fermented delight Airag: A traditional fermented drink Airag is a traditional Mongolian drink made from fermented mare's milk. It has a slightly sour taste and is often consumed during long journeys. Airag is refreshing and provides energy, making it an ideal choice for travelers exploring Mongolia's vast landscapes. The drink is rich in probiotics, which can aid digestion during extended periods of travel.

Flavorful dumplings Buuz: Steamed dumplings filled with flavor Buuz are steamed dumplings stuffed with various fillings. These bite-sized treats are easy to eat while driving and give a hearty meal option on the road. They are usually seasoned with garlic and onion, adding to their taste. Buuz can be found at local markets and are an essential part of Mongolian cuisine.

Energy-packed snack Aaruul: Dried curds for quick energy Aaruul is prepared by drying curds in the sun until they become hard. This snack is packed with energy and can be stored for long periods without spoiling. Aaruul comes in various shapes and sizes, some even flavored with herbs or spices for an extra kick. It's perfect for those who need a quick energy boost while exploring Mongolia's beautiful scenery.