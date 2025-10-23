Monsoon footwear: 5 styles to avoid fungal infections

Monsoon season brings along a host of challenges, especially when it comes to footwear. The constant moisture can easily lead to fungal infections, making it important to choose the right shoes. Here are five monsoon footwear styles that can help you avoid fungal infections. These styles are not only practical but also ensure your feet stay dry and comfortable during the rainy season.

Style 1 Waterproof sandals for breathability Waterproof sandals are a great choice for monsoon season as they allow air to circulate around your feet, reducing moisture buildup. Made from materials like rubber or synthetic fibers, these sandals dry quickly and don't absorb water. They provide good grip on slippery surfaces and are easy to clean, making them ideal for wet conditions.

Style 2 Closed-toe shoes with drainage holes Closed-toe shoes with drainage holes are designed to keep water out while allowing it to escape quickly. These shoes are usually made from lightweight materials that dry fast, preventing the damp environment that fungi thrive in. The drainage holes ensure that any water entering the shoe can exit easily, keeping your feet dry and comfortable.

Style 3 Slip-on rain boots Slip-on rain boots offer full coverage and protection against rainwater. Made from waterproof materials like rubber or PVC, these boots keep your feet dry even in heavy downpours. Their slip-on design makes them easy to wear and remove, while their sturdy soles provide good traction on wet surfaces.

Style 4 Breathable mesh sneakers Breathable mesh sneakers are perfect for those who prefer athletic footwear during monsoons. The mesh upper allows air circulation, reducing sweat buildup inside the shoe. While the moisture-wicking properties of some mesh materials help keep your feet dry by drawing sweat away from the skin's surface.