Eat smart: 5 foods that help fight inflammation
What's the story
Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings humidity and dampness that can affect our health. To keep our immunity in check during this season, it is important to include certain foods in our diet that can help fight inflammation and boost immunity. Here are five anti-inflammatory foods that can help you stay healthy and energetic during the monsoon.
#1
Turmeric: The golden spice
Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to its active compound, curcumin. It can help reduce inflammation in the body and boost immunity.
Adding turmeric to your diet can be as simple as adding it to curries or having a warm cup of turmeric milk.
Its antioxidant properties also help protect cells from damage.
#2
Ginger: A warming root
Ginger is another warming root that is great for fighting off monsoon chills. It has gingerol, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Ginger tea is a great way to consume this root, especially when you add honey and lemon for taste.
It helps with digestion and can also relieve nausea.
#3
Garlic: Nature's antibiotic
Garlic has been used for centuries as a natural antibiotic and immune booster. Its active compound, allicin, has antimicrobial properties that help fight infections.
Adding garlic to your cooking not only enhances flavor but also provides health benefits.
Eating it raw or lightly cooked preserves its beneficial compounds.
#4
Berries: Nutrient-packed fruits
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
They are also rich in vitamins C and K, which are important for immune function.
You can add berries to your smoothies, or have them as snacks for an energy boost.
#5
Leafy greens: Nutrient powerhouses
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with minerals like iron and calcium.
These nutrients are essential for maintaining good health during monsoons when the risk of infections increases due to damp weather conditions.
Adding these greens to salads or soups ensures you get their full nutritional benefits without compromising on taste or texture.