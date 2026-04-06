Montenegro's best-kept secrets: Mountain villages to explore

Montenegro, with its stunning landscapes and rich culture, is home to several hidden mountain villages yet to be explored by most tourists. These villages provide a unique peek into traditional Montenegrin life, away from the bustling tourist spots. From breathtaking views to age-old customs, these villages are perfect for those looking for an authentic experience. Here are five such hidden gems.

Njeguši Discovering the village of Njegusi Njegusi is a small village famous for its traditional cheese. Situated on the slopes of Mount Lovcen, it offers stunning views of the Bay of Kotor. The village has preserved its traditional architecture and lifestyle over the years. Visitors can take a walk through its narrow streets and relish local delicacies at family-run inns.

Kotor hinterland Exploring the beauty of Kotor's hinterland The Kotor hinterland is dotted with quaint villages, each with its own charm. This region is famous for its terraced fields and stone houses. The area is perfect for hiking enthusiasts, as it offers several trails with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. The locals are friendly and often invite visitors to join them in their daily activities.

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Cetinje surroundings Unveiling the charm of Cetinje's surroundings The surroundings of Cetinje are dotted with picturesque villages that give a glimpse of Montenegro's rural life. These villages are famous for their traditional crafts, such as pottery and weaving. Visitors can witness artisans at work, or even try their hand at these age-old crafts themselves. The lush greenery and serene environment make it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

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Kolasin village Experiencing life in Kolasin village Kolasin is a quaint little village located in northern Montenegro, surrounded by dense forests and snow-capped peaks. It is a popular winter sports destination, but it also attracts tourists during summer months with its hiking trails, and pristine nature. The locals are warm and welcoming, making you feel at home as you explore this beautiful region.