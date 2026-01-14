Moth beans: An underrated superfood you need to know about

Moth beans, or matki, are small legumes that are packed with nutrients and are a staple in many parts of the world. These tiny beans are not just versatile but also come with a host of health benefits. From boosting digestion to giving you energy, moth beans have it all. Here's a look at five amazing health benefits of moth beans that make them a must-have in your diet.

#1 Rich source of protein Moth beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans. With around 23% protein content, they help in muscle repair and growth. Including moth beans in your diet can help you meet your daily protein requirements without relying on animal products. This makes them a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake naturally.

#2 High fiber content for digestion The high fiber content in moth beans aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Fiber also helps maintain gut health by supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestines. Including moth beans in your meals can improve digestive efficiency and contribute to overall gastrointestinal well-being.

#3 Low glycemic index for blood sugar control Moth beans have a low glycemic index, which means they release glucose slowly into the bloodstream. This property makes them ideal for diabetics or anyone looking to keep their blood sugar levels in check. Eating foods with a low glycemic index can help avoid spikes in blood sugar after meals, and improve long-term blood glucose management.

#4 Rich in antioxidants Packed with antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds, moth beans fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body. These antioxidants are essential for protecting cells from damage, which may lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Adding antioxidant-rich foods like moth beans to your diet can help promote long-term health.