Mountain climbing: 5 eco-friendly supplies to carry
What's the story
Lesotho's Maloti Mountains provide a unique climbing experience, but climbers need to be mindful of their environmental impact. Carrying eco-friendly supplies is key to preserving the delicate ecosystems of the region. Not only does this help in keeping the mountains pristine, but it also promotes sustainable tourism. Here's a look at some essential eco-friendly supplies every climber should carry while exploring these majestic peaks.
Toiletries
Biodegradable toiletries
Biodegradable toiletries are a must for climbers, as they break down naturally without polluting water sources.
Opt for biodegradable soaps, shampoos, and toothpaste that are free from harsh chemicals.
These products minimize the environmental footprint by reducing the amount of harmful substances entering the ecosystem.
Always ensure that any waste is disposed of properly to keep the natural beauty of the Maloti Mountains intact.
Hydration
Reusable water bottles
Carrying a reusable water bottle is an easy way to cut down on plastic waste while climbing in Lesotho.
A stainless steel or aluminum bottle keeps water cool and reduces reliance on single-use plastic bottles.
Many trails have natural water sources where climbers can refill their bottles, provided they use water purification methods like filters or UV light devices to ensure safety.
Power supply
Solar-powered chargers
Solar-powered chargers provide a sustainable way to keep your devices charged on long treks in the Maloti Mountains.
These chargers use sunlight to power up small electronics like phones or GPS devices without the need for disposable batteries or fossil fuels.
They are lightweight and easy to carry, making them ideal for eco-conscious climbers who want to stay connected without harming the environment.
Waste management
Compostable waste bags
Compostable waste bags are an essential part of responsible waste management while climbing in remote areas like Lesotho's Maloti Mountains.
These bags are made to break down naturally over time, unlike regular plastic bags that can take hundreds of years to decompose.
Climbers should use these bags for collecting personal waste and dispose of them in designated areas, where they can be processed properly.
Lighting solutions
Energy-efficient headlamps
Energy-efficient headlamps are a must for nighttime navigation in Lesotho's Maloti Mountains.
They use LED technology to provide bright illumination while consuming less power than traditional bulbs. This results in longer battery life and fewer replacements over time.
Opting for rechargeable headlamps also cuts down on electronic waste, making them an environmentally friendly choice for climbers.