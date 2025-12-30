Mountain unicycling in Africa: Top spots

Mountain unicycling is an adventurous sport that combines cycling and mountain biking, and is gaining popularity in Africa . The continent's diverse landscapes provide unique terrains for enthusiasts. From rocky paths to scenic views, Africa has some of the most challenging and rewarding trails for mountain unicyclists. Here are five African trails that promise thrilling experiences for those daring enough to explore them.

#1 The Drakensberg Mountains Trail The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa provide a stunning backdrop for mountain unicycling. With its rugged terrain and breathtaking views, this trail is perfect for those looking for a mix of challenge and beauty. The trails here vary from moderate to difficult, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. The region's high altitude also adds an extra layer of difficulty, making it an exhilarating experience.

#2 Mount Kilimanjaro ascent Riding on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is not just about conquering Africa's highest peak, but also about riding through diverse ecosystems. The ascent offers a variety of terrains, from lush rainforests to arid alpine deserts. Riders need to be prepared for altitude sickness due to the mountain's height but will be rewarded with stunning panoramic views at every turn.

#3 Atlas Mountains adventure The Atlas Mountains in Morocco provide some of the most picturesque trails for mountain unicyclists. These trails wind through traditional Berber villages and offer sweeping views of valleys below. The terrain is mostly rocky with steep descents, which require good balance and control from riders. This region also offers mild weather conditions most of the year, making it an ideal destination.

#4 Simien Mountains exploration Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their dramatic landscapes and rich wildlife. The trails here are challenging due to steep climbs and descents but reward riders with sightings of unique animals like gelada baboons or Walia ibexes. The area is also known for its deep gorges and jagged peaks, making it a must-visit place for adventure junkies.