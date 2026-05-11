Moving to India for studies? Get these documents

Relocating to India for studies can be an exciting journey, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. One of the most important aspects of this transition is ensuring that you have all the necessary documents in place. From visa requirements to health insurance, having these documents ready can make your move smooth and hassle-free. Here is a guide to the essential documents you need before making your move.

Visa Essentials Student visa requirements A student visa is mandatory for studying in India. You need to apply for it at an Indian embassy or consulate in your home country. The documents required usually include an acceptance letter from an educational institution, proof of sufficient funds, and a valid passport. Make sure your passport has at least six months' validity beyond your intended stay.

Insurance details Health insurance coverage Health insurance is a must when studying abroad. It protects you from high medical costs and ensures you receive the required medical care. While some universities may provide health insurance plans, you can also opt for private insurance providers. Make sure the plan covers hospitalization, outpatient services, and emergency evacuations to avoid unexpected expenses during your stay in India.

Advertisement

Housing contracts Accommodation agreements Before moving, you should have your accommodation sorted out. Whether you're staying on campus or renting a place off campus, having a signed agreement is important. This document should clearly mention the rent, duration of stay, and other terms and conditions. It protects both parties and avoids any disputes later on.

Advertisement

Banking essentials Financial documentation Having access to funds while studying abroad is crucial. Open a local bank account to manage your finances efficiently. This account will facilitate transactions in Indian Rupees, eliminating the need for constant currency exchanges. It also aids in receiving funds from home efficiently, ensuring you have the necessary financial resources for your stay in India.