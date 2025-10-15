Healthy breakfasts: Multigrain toast with spicy bean mash

Multigrain toast with spicy bean mash makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. It combines the health benefits of multigrain bread with the protein-rich goodness of beans, and a spicy kick to make the meal more enjoyable. This combination is not just easy to prepare but also offers a balanced start to your day. Here's how you can prepare this meal.

Tip 1 Choosing the right multigrain bread Choosing the right multigrain bread is key to getting the most out of this breakfast. Go for bread that has whole grains like oats, barley, and millet for added fiber and nutrients. These grains help with digestion and keep you full longer than white bread. Check the label for no added sugars or preservatives to keep it healthy.

Tip 2 Preparing spicy bean mash To prepare the spicy bean mash, cook some beans until soft and mash them with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder. You can also add garlic and onions for flavor. This mixture not only provides protein but also adds a rich taste profile that goes well with the multigrain toast. Adjust the spice level according to your preference.

Tip 3 Assembling your breakfast Start by toasting slices of multigrain bread until golden brown. Spread a generous amount of spicy bean mash on each slice, making sure it's evenly distributed for maximum flavor in every bite. You can add toppings like sliced avocado or fresh herbs for extra nutrition and taste.