Must-try street breakfasts in Mumbai
What's the story
Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, has an active street food culture to serve early risers.
The streets are lined with vendors who serve mouth-watering breakfast options that are light on the pocket and filling.
From desi Indian snacks to quirky fusion dishes, there's a lot to choose from.
Here are some best street breakfasts in Mumbai, ideal for early risers craving a taste of the city's diversity.
Street delight
Vada pav: The iconic snack
Vada pav, often called Mumbai's burger, is a spicy potato filling sandwiched between soft buns and served with chutneys.
Available at almost every street corner in Mumbai, this popular snack is priced around ₹15 to ₹20 per piece.
It's the perfect choice if you want a quick yet filling breakfast option.
Healthy choice
Poha: A light start
Poha is another light and nutritious breakfast made from flattened rice, seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
It's a common sight at roadside stalls across Mumbai and usually ranges between ₹20-30 per plate.
Poha is ideal for those who like to start their day on a lighter note without missing out on taste.
Classic combo
Idli sambar: South Indian favorite
Idli sambar is an all-time favorite South Indian breakfast that is pretty popular in Mumbai too.
Fluffy steamed rice cakes (idlis) are accompanied by spicy lentil soup (sambar) and coconut chutney on the side.
Numerous street vendors serve this dish at a reasonable price of ₹30 to ₹40 per serving, making it a perfect pick for early risers craving for comfort food.
Flavorful feast
Misal pav: Spicy indulgence
Misal pav is all about spicy flavors and hearty ingredients.
It is made with sprouted lentils cooked in spicy gravy topped with farsan (crunchy snacks) and served with pav bread rolls.
This dish ensures both a spice lovers' delight and an energy boost required during morning hours.
It typically costs about ₹40-₹50 per plate from local stalls spread across city streets.
Nutritious option
Upma: Savory semolina dish
Upma provides another healthy alternative in Mumbaikars' favorite breakfasts.
Prepared using semolina cooked along with vegetables like peas or carrots, this dish is flavored by curry leaves, mustard seeds, ginger, green chilies, etc., resulting in a savory, porridge-like consistency.
Easily found under budget-friendly rates ranging approximately from ₹25-35 (depending upon vendor location, availability, time constraints, etcetera), this ensures everyone gets a chance for a wholesome meal before starting a busy day ahead!