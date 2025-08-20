Top legumes that define Indian comfort food

Legumes are a staple in Indian vegetarian cuisine, providing nutrition as well as comfort. They are versatile ingredients that can be used in everything, from hearty dals to savory snacks. Rich in protein and fiber, legumes are the cornerstone of a balanced diet. Here are some must-have legumes that form the backbone of many of our beloved Indian comfort foods, including their uses and benefits.

#1 Lentils: The versatile staple Lentils are the cornerstone of Indian cooking, from red lentils (masoor dal), green lentils (moong dal), and black lentils (urad dal), they come in all shapes and sizes. Each lends its own flavor and texture to make it suitable for various dishes. While red lentils cook quickly and are great for soups, black lentils lend richness to stews. Green lentils hold their shape well, great for salads or sides.

#2 Chickpeas: A nutrient powerhouse Packed with protein and fiber, chickpeas, or chana, can be used whole or ground into flour (besan) to make snacks like pakoras or sweets like laddoos. Whole chickpeas feature prominently in curries such as chana masala or can be roasted for a crunchy snack. Their nutty flavor complements spices well, making them a favorite ingredient in many regional cuisines across India.

#3 Kidney beans: Heartiness redefined Kidney beans, or rajma in India, add heartiness to any meal with their rich texture and earthy taste. They are usually cooked with tomatoes and spices to make the much-loved rajma masala dish. These beans go excellently with rice or bread. Kidney beans need to be soaked before cooking, but they reward your patience by absorbing flavors beautifully while cooking slowly.

#4 Black-eyed peas: Subtle yet flavorful Black-eyed peas provide subtle flavors that mix effortlessly into different recipes without dominating others. Locally known as lobia or chawli, these legumes pair well in curries with tomatoes and spices such as cumin seeds or coriander powder. Their creamy texture makes them a perfect candidate for thickening soups while adding nutritional value with high protein content.