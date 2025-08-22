Try these recipes featuring perilla leaves 

Perilla is taking the world by storm, emerging as a kitchen favorite in countries across the globe for its distinctive flavor and health benefits. Its aromatic leaves can amp up a range of dishes. In this guide, we share some must-have perilla recipes, ideal for any cook willing to elevate their culinary experience with stunning flavors.

Dish 1 Perilla leaf pesto delight For an exciting twist on the traditional basil pesto, try your hand at making perilla leaf pesto. Blend fresh perilla leaves with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth. This vibrant green sauce goes perfectly with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches. The nutty flavor of pine nuts perfectly complements the distinct taste of perilla leaves.

Dish 2 Refreshing perilla salad For those in search of a light yet flavorful dish, a refreshing perilla salad is just the thing! Toss in sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with some chopped perilla leaves. Drizzle the salad with lemon juice and olive oil for an added zest. The crispness of cucumbers and aromatic essence of perilla makes this salad an ideal choice on warm days.

Dish 3 Savory perilla pancakes Savory pancakes made with perilla are an interesting take on traditional pancakes. Simply mix flour, water, salt and chopped perilla leaves into a batter consistency and fry them in oil till golden brown on both sides. You can enjoy these pancakes as appetizers or snack on them throughout the day.