Try these recipes featuring perilla leaves
What's the story
Perilla is taking the world by storm, emerging as a kitchen favorite in countries across the globe for its distinctive flavor and health benefits. Its aromatic leaves can amp up a range of dishes. In this guide, we share some must-have perilla recipes, ideal for any cook willing to elevate their culinary experience with stunning flavors.
Dish 1
Perilla leaf pesto delight
For an exciting twist on the traditional basil pesto, try your hand at making perilla leaf pesto. Blend fresh perilla leaves with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth. This vibrant green sauce goes perfectly with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches. The nutty flavor of pine nuts perfectly complements the distinct taste of perilla leaves.
Dish 2
Refreshing perilla salad
For those in search of a light yet flavorful dish, a refreshing perilla salad is just the thing! Toss in sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with some chopped perilla leaves. Drizzle the salad with lemon juice and olive oil for an added zest. The crispness of cucumbers and aromatic essence of perilla makes this salad an ideal choice on warm days.
Dish 3
Savory perilla pancakes
Savory pancakes made with perilla are an interesting take on traditional pancakes. Simply mix flour, water, salt and chopped perilla leaves into a batter consistency and fry them in oil till golden brown on both sides. You can enjoy these pancakes as appetizers or snack on them throughout the day.
Dish 4
Spicy perilla stir-fry
For spice aficionados, you can't go wrong with a spicy stir-fry. Use fresh veggies like bell peppers and carrots, and toss in some tofu cubes. Toss these in soy sauce mixed with chili paste for heat. Finally, finish the dish by adding shredded perilla leaves. These green, fragrant leaves lend this colorful dish a unique flavor, making it a perfect meal for spice lovers.