Forgotten Indian grains you need to try today
What's the story
In the quest for healthier eating habits, forgotten Indian grains are making a comeback.
These grains, once staples in traditional diets, are rich in nutrients and offer numerous health benefits.
Incorporating them into daily meals can provide you essential nourishment and variety.
This article explores some of these lesser-known grains that deserve a place in your kitchen.
Nutrient-rich
Amaranth: The ancient grain
Amaranth is an ancient grain that has been grown for thousands of years.
One of the most nutritious grains, amaranth is packed with protein, fiber, and essential amino acids like lysine. It also contains calcium, iron, and magnesium.
With its nutty flavor, amaranth can be used for everything from porridge to salads.
Adding amaranth to your diet can help improve digestion and enhance overall health.
Gluten-free option
Millet: A versatile staple
Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that have been consumed since ancient times.
They are gluten-free and easy on the stomach, making them an excellent choice for those suffering from gluten intolerance.
Millets are rich in antioxidants and offer vitamins such as B-complex vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus and magnesium.
They can be prepared as flatbreads or boiled as a rice substitute.
High-fiber content
Sorghum: The hardy grain
Sorghum is widely known for its resilience to harsh climates and has been a staple food in many parts of India.
It is rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Sorghum also contains antioxidants that promote heart health.
This grain can be used to make flour for baking, or popped up like popcorn for a quick snack.
Bone health supporter
Finger millet: Calcium powerhouse
Finger millet, also known as ragi, is famous for its high calcium content, which promotes bone health. This is especially beneficial for growing kids and aging adults.
Apart from calcium, finger millet also offers iron, protein, and dietary fiber.
Its mildly sweet flavor makes it an ideal ingredient for porridge or baked goods.