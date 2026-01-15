Gram flour waffles are a favorite breakfast pick: Here's why

A unique breakfast option that is quickly becoming popular in many cities is gram flour waffles. These savory waffles, made from gram flour, are a nutritious and delicious way to start your day. They are not just filling but also provide a great source of protein and fiber. You can find them at street vendors and local cafes, making them an accessible choice for busy mornings.

#1 Nutritional benefits of gram flour Gram flour, or besan, is loaded with protein and fiber, making it a great choice for a healthy breakfast. It is also gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten sensitivities. The high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps you full longer. Plus, gram flour is rich in essential nutrients like magnesium and potassium, which promote overall health.

#2 Versatile toppings to enhance flavor To make gram flour waffles even more delicious, you can add a range of toppings. Fresh vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers add crunch and flavor. You can also try yogurt or chutney for a creamy texture that complements the savory taste of the waffle. Herbs like coriander or mint can add freshness and aroma.

#3 Cost-effective breakfast option One of the best things about gram flour waffles is that they are cheap. Most street vendors serve them at a price between ₹20 and ₹50 per serving, depending on the toppings you choose. This makes them an affordable option for those looking for a quick meal without spending much.

