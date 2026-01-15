Must-try street breakfast featuring spiced flattened barley

Spiced flattened barley, a staple in many cultures, makes for a delicious and nutritious breakfast option. This versatile grain is often used in street food across the globe, providing a quick yet satisfying meal. Here are five must-try street breakfasts featuring spiced flattened barley. Each dish highlights the unique flavors and preparation methods that make this ingredient so popular among food lovers.

Dish 1 Masala poha: A popular Indian breakfast Masala poha is a popular Indian breakfast dish made from flattened rice, but it can also be made from spiced flattened barley. The dish is cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies for flavor. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with lemon wedges for an extra zing. This dish is loved for its light texture and aromatic spices.

Dish 2 Barley upma: A South Indian delight Barley upma is another South Indian breakfast that uses spiced flattened barley as its main ingredient. The dish is prepared by sauteing the barley with onions, tomatoes, peas, and a mix of spices like cumin and ginger. It is usually served hot with coconut chutney or pickle on the side. The combination of vegetables and spices makes it a wholesome start to the day.

Dish 3 Khichdi: A comforting North Indian dish Khichdi is a comforting North Indian dish that mixes spiced flattened barley with lentils and spices like cumin and asafoetida. The mixture is cooked till soft, creating a porridge-like consistency that is both filling and nutritious. It is often served with yogurt or pickles to enhance its flavor profile.

Dish 4 Barley upkari: A simple coastal breakfast Barley upkari is a simple coastal breakfast from India that uses spiced flattened barley as its main ingredient. The dish is cooked with vegetables like carrots or beans, along with coconut flakes for added texture. Lightly seasoned with salt, this makes for an ideal morning meal option for those who prefer something less spicy yet flavorful.