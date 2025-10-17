5 delicious vegetarian dishes you can make with semolina

Semolina, a coarse flour made from durum wheat, is a staple in many vegetarian kitchens. Its versatility allows it to be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. Rich in protein and iron, semolina is an excellent ingredient for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the unique qualities of semolina, offering delicious options for any meal.

Dish 1 Semolina upma: A breakfast favorite Semolina upma is a popular breakfast dish in many Indian households. It is made by roasting semolina and cooking it with vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. The dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric for flavor. Upma is not only easy to prepare but also provides a hearty start to the day with its combination of carbohydrates and vegetables.

Dish 2 Rava idli: Steamed delight Rava idli is another South Indian specialty made from semolina. The fermented batter of semolina, yogurt, and spices is steamed into soft cakes. These idlis are often served with coconut chutney or sambar for added taste. Rava idli is light on the stomach yet filling enough to make it an ideal meal option any time of the day.

Dish 3 Semolina halwa: Sweet indulgence Semolina halwa, also known as suji halwa or sheera, is a sweet treat prepared by roasting semolina in ghee and cooking it with sugar and water or milk. Cardamom powder adds fragrance, while nuts like almonds or cashews give texture. This dessert is commonly relished during festivals or special occasions because of its rich flavor profile.

Dish 4 Sooji dosa: Crispy thin pancakes Sooji dosa combines the goodness of semolina with rice flour to create crispy pancakes that are ideal for breakfast or dinner. The batter is mixed with water along with spices like cumin seeds before being spread thin on a hot griddle. Once cooked till golden brown on both sides, these dosas can be served hot with chutney or sambar.